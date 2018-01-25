Lea’s Winter Classic brings out the best in local athletes

by Shawn Nowlin

Patrick Henry High School has been competing against their William Fleming crosstown rivals for decades on the hardwood. It’s rare that both teams don’t give maximum effort when they compete against each other. On Saturday, January 13, it was the Colonels who took home bragging rights after defeating PH by 12 points inside the Berglund Center for the Mayor’s Cup of the Annual Lea’s Winter High School Classic.

The City of Roanoke, Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. and New Hope Support Services sponsored this year’s event.

“The Fleming vs. PH rivalry is great and helps student-athletes from both schools raise their level of play for city bragging rights,” Sherman Lea Jr. said. “We always want to see the two schools in the largest city in southwest Virginia do well, and bringing them together in the Berglund Center is a great way to do just that.”

Heading into halftime, PH led Fleming 28 – 21. The Colonels eradicated that deficit with an Andre Pullen 3-pointer, Damien Martin runner and a Pullen lay-up in less than 90 seconds.

Not every high school player has the ability to score double digits in a game. Led by Damien Martin’s 21 points, the Colonels pulled off the 60 – 48 victory by playing better team basketball. Martin, a 5’8 senior, was named the game’s most outstanding player.

Thomas Stockstill didn’t just lead the Patriots with 14 points, the 5’11 junior pulled off a few moves that made attendee Paris Franklin jump out of his seat. “Of all the players that played today, Thomas reminds me of myself the most. I wasn’t that athletic, but I could really shoot the ball,” he said. “I was also impressed with his ability to pass the rock.”

Like many attendees, Lucus Holland showed up to root for his former high school.

“I graduated from Patrick Henry nearly two decades ago,” Holland said. “Even then, basketball was a huge deal. I thought we were going to win, but the other team just outperformed us. You got to give them credit for that.”

Leland Paige slightly favored Fleming before tip-off and says because they won he will be getting a free dinner.

“My best friend went to that other school across town,” said Leland with a smile. “She may need to take out a loan to cover this dinner wager.”

Three other games – Glenvar High vs. Giles High, Northside vs. Spotswood and Mountain Mission vs. Massanutten Military Academy – preceded the Mayor’s Cup. According to Sherman Lea Sr., Wood Deans organizes which teams end up playing each other and was happy with this year’s turnout.

“I think everyone had a good time,” he said. “We plan on keeping this thing going.” Deans is a legendary high school basketball coach who won a state title in 1992 at PH.

Regardless of which game is on the docket for fans, nothing compares to a Fleming vs. PH match-up.

“There are a lot of schools in the area that really like being involved in the game. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished in recent years and look forward to making this event even better in the future,” Mayor Lea said. “At the end of the day though, we know what most people want to see.”