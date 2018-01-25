Second Women’s March hits the mark, draws thousands

by S. Rotan Hale

As our world rapidly changes in so many different ways, who can deny that these troubled times call for a new level of vigilance. Never before has the global demand for justice and equality been so urgently in need of remedial measures on a grand scale.

Many people point to the Trump administration’s tactics–fueled by fear, insecurity, ignorance, hate and greed for unleashing this new catastrophic wave of chaos that has sent the country (and the world) to a new low.

Heading this global effort to right the wrongs are women–historically downtrodden, abused, dominated and misunderstood members of the human race who are now rising up in countless numbers like never before to fight the powers that be.

With this mission in mind a crowd, estimated at over four thousand, highly charged women and men gathered Saturday, Jan. 20 in Elmwood Park to take a stand for justice and equality on the anniversary of the first year of Donald Trump’s reign as America’s president.

The first Women’s March (Jan. 2017) was held in direct response to the highly unexpected Trump victory that sent shock waves throughout our world that has since been left in a dark and perilous state.

Throughout the local rally, speaker after speaker charged the crowd with uplifting speeches that spoke directly to the power of women–historically underrated and mistreated by a society dominated by men.

Among the powerful voices was Danielle Belton editor and chief of the Root, an extremely popular online publication with focus on African American issues.

Some spoke of the need for more women as candidates for office on various levels of government, i.e. city council, senate, congressional, etc.

Young people were boldly represented through dynamic speeches from Tallulah Costa and Amnoni Myers. Costa, a 14-year-old intersectional feminist (exceptionally proactive feminist) revved up the crowd with the presence of a seasoned orator much beyond her years.

She emphasized her frustration and helplessness with “watching the current administration’s path and not being old enough to vote.” Considering that, Costa said Trump’s procedures that she “strongly disagrees with, pushed and inspired me to seek out other ways to influence my community and government.”

She spoke out standing up for such issues as: abortion rights, climate change, immigrants rights, affordable health care, LGBTQ rights, freedom from sexual harassment and others after mentioning the right to vote which she underscored.

One of the most powerful speeches came from Danielle Belton of the Root an extremely popular online publication with focus on African American issues.

As keynote speaker, Belton quickly took control of the stage thoroughly addressing many issues significant to equality for women and the masses during these perilous times.

“Support Black women, believe in trans women, invest in the system by expanding it not by allowing fear to shrink it; not by allowing evil emotions to destroy it… We need each other more than ever,” she declared with a forceful delivery that demanded attention and commanded vigorous applause.

“We will come together for ourselves, for each other, for our friends, for our sisters, for our daughters, for our neighbors and for people that we’ve never met and will never know.”

She closed with the crowning call boldly stating “We will come together with a love unsurpassed and unmatched by the hate that wishes to extinguish it… and out of that love we will all be free.”

Only a march for the cause could properly follow such a power-packed address.

“Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Donald Trump has got to go” was the chant that fueled the huge crowd of marchers that snaked through downtown from the park. Many displayed signs that spoke of the present toxic environment created by the troubled Trump administration.

It’s worth noting that regardless to how much these efforts will greatly affect policy or consciousness, however this ever so necessary world-wide crusade, if continued, will surely be recognized as a game-changer in the fight for women’s equality and ultimately usher in a better and more balanced life for all.