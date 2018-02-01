Ferrum College recognizes Black History month honoring Black Golfers

In recognition of Black History Month, Ferrum College will honor the contributions of African American golfers in the advancement of the game of golf with an event on Mon., Feb. 19, 2018, featuring special guest Albert R. Green, the first African American Class A PGA Professional in the Mid-Atlantic Section, and a viewing of the documentary Uneven Fairways.

The program will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on the Ferrum College campus. A reception will follow the documentary screening and Q&A session.

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the Uneven Fairways documentary reveals the little-known stories of African-Americans who were forbidden to play golf at its highest level but refused to accept their exclusion. The documentary celebrates the men and women of the United Golf Association — the “Negro Leagues” of golf who challenged segregation and paved the way for future stars of the game. While it is a sports documentary, the issues it raises are an important part of American history.

“By detailing the struggles that these African-American players went through and the challenges they overcame, our hope is that their dedication and perseverance will inspire other men and women of all ages and races to take up the sport, or moreover, to have the courage to overcome obstacles and blaze trails in all of their endeavors,” said Dr. Lynise Anderson, dean of student affairs and campus wellness at Ferrum College.

For additional information or to RSVP for the event, please contact the Ferrum College Office of Student Affairs and Campus Wellness at 540-365-5049.