Local Girl Friends induct two

The Roanoke Chapter of The Girl Friends, Inc. warmly welcomed new members Stephanie Jones and Trish White-Boyd during beautiful, holiday-themed induction ceremonies on Dec. 2, 2017 and Jan. 6, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Valley View.

Founded in 1927, The Girl Friends, Inc., is one of the oldest social/civic organizations of African-American women in the United States, with 45 chapters across the country, and more than 1,400 women in membership.

Local chapter, president is Janice Burks and Doris Ennis is vice president.