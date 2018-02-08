Post Office celebrates Black History Month

The Appalachian District invites postal customers to participate in activities at the Postal Service’s celebration of Black History Month. This celebration is meant to honor, preserve, and highlight the immeasurable contributions of African Americans to U.S. History. The event will be held on Sunday, February 18, from 1-4 p.m. in the auditorium of the Lucy Addison Middle School at 1220 Fifth St in NW.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Nathaniel Bishop, President of Jefferson College. Attendees can look forward to musical selections by local choirs, a Veterans tribute, fashion show and local vendors on site.

The Lena Horne U.S. Postage Forever Stamp will also be featured. Horne was a legendary performer and civil rights activist who was a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color and used her fame as an entertainer to become an important civil rights spokesperson. Horne is the 41st addition to the Black Heritage stamp series. The Lena Horne Forever stamps will be available for purchase at the event.

It is the hope of event organizers that participants will walk away with an elevated knowledge and understanding of the history and efforts of African Americans and how their contributions have paved the way for past and current generations, as well as for those to come. Understanding cultures in a historic aspect can lead to a better appreciation of where/why a culture stands in current day.

The public is encouraged to celebrate African-American history with stamps. It’s an educational way to learn about historic people, places and events honored on U.S. postage stamps each year.