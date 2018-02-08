New Horizons Healthcare celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month

In honor of the February 2018 National Children’s Dental Health Month, New Horizons Healthcare is raising awareness about the importance of oral health to its patients and their children with a special coloring contest. Despite the fact that it’s almost entirely preventable, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children. More than 40% of children have dental cavities by the time they reach kindergarten (America’s Toothfairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation).

The good news is there are safe and effective preventive measures that can protect teeth. Thorough brushing with a fluoride toothpaste at least two times a day; limiting between-meal snacks to reduce the number of acid attacks on teeth; avoiding food or drinks with sugar after tooth brushing; and regular visits to the dentist.

“We are learning more every day about how overall health is impacted by oral health,” said Dr. Allison Moala, Dental Director at New Horizons Healthcare. “When your mouth is unhealthy, you run the risk of developing serious health problems down the road. Engaging children early on in their lives in the importance and active maintenance of their oral health can decrease the likelihood of tooth decay as they grow older. We hope that we can cultivate this healthy foundation in the children we see in our dental clinics, and excite them about oral health care so that they will take care of their teeth, have healthy mouths, and decrease risk of disease as they age.”

The February 2018 National Children’s Dental Health Month is sponsored by the American Dental Association (ADA) and Crest + Oral B. This year’s NCDHM campaign slogan is, “Brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste and clean between your teeth for a healthy smile”.

To raise community awareness about the importance of oral health, New Horizons Healthcare is organizing an art activity for children ages 4-12, February 1 – 28.

Coloring sheets are available at the front desk of the Dental Clinic at New Horizons Healthcare and at www.newhorizonshealthcare.org. Each child who submits a completed coloring sheet or original artwork to New Horizons Healthcare on or before February 28, will receive a prize. Up to 3 winning coloring sheets will receive a $10 gift card. In addition, if you make an appointment or already have an appointment scheduled for your child, you will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card. Please check with the front desk of the Dental Clinic at our Melrose location for more details.

New Horizons Healthcare, a non-profit community based family health center, is dedicated to providing solutions to community healthcare challenges, including the uninsured and underserved, by offering high quality and affordable medical, behavioral health, dental, and pharmacy services. To learn more about New Horizons Healthcare visit: www.newhorizonshealthcare.org.