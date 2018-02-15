Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church Outreach Ministry will present “The Wanda Peery Alston Memorial Fashion Show and Dinner: Helping Others as You Help Yourself.”

This unique fashion show will feature models wearing attire purchased at Goodwill, Rescue Mission Thrift, Salvation Army, Disabled American Veteran stores and the Discovery Shop. As implied by the theme “Helping Others as you Help Yourself,” this fashion show supports some of the businesses that provide direct benefit back to our community and your pocket. You help yourself by spending less and help others by what you spend in these companies.

This fashion show, first held in 2013, is being reintroduced to the community to honor the legacy of Wanda Peery Alston who worked tirelessly, although ill, to insure the success of this fashion show which was last held in June 2014. On December 30, approximately six months later, Wanda lost her battle with cancer.

Wanda, a life member of Bethel AME Church and dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, but there were three things that she was passionate about: encouraging and protecting youth, preserving the Harrison Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) and combating domestic violence. In honor of her memory, proceeds from this fashion show will be divided equally among three entities – HMAAC, Sabrina’s Place, and Bethel AME youth programs. Aside from her daughter, mother, and other family members and dear friends, these are the programs that Wanda cherished the most and gave generously of her time, talent, and treasure to each.

Sabrina’s Place is a supervised visitation and Safe Exchange Center developed to prevent violence from occurring between family members during the exchange or visitation of children. It has served 620 families since established in 2006 in response to the murder of Sabrina Reed. With a background in social work Wanda was touched deeply by the untimely death of her AKA sorority sister, Sabrina.

One would know from seeing Wanda’s art collection, that she understood the importance of preserving and appreciating one’s history. For that reason, immediately upon her return to Roanoke in 1999, she joined her childhood friend, Melody Stovall, at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) where she served in several capacities during her 15-year tenure in Roanoke.

Wanda also served as youth choir director and musician at Bethel AME for over 20 years, until two months before her death. She quietly responded to the needs of youth, often spending her own resources to provide them with clothing, food, shelter, transportation, etc. Her commitment to the success of youth was unparalleled.

The fashion show and dinner will take place at 2 p.m. April 21 at High Street Baptist Church-Anchor of Hope Community Center. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12 and can purchased from Harrison Museum, 2nd floor of Center in the Square Bldg,1 Market Square SE; The Roanoke Tribune (2318 Melrose Ave. NW) or by calling or texting Andre Peery 540-521-0530 or Barbara Pendergrass Richmond 540-818-0520 no later than April 1. All tickets purchased after April 1 will be $35, a limited number of tickets available at the door with no cost for children 5 and under.

Businesses or individuals can purchase ads or sponsor this event by calling or texting 540-521-0530. These forms must be submitted by April 1 to guarantee inclusion in the printed program.

Persons who wish to model are asked to pick up a model registration form from the Harrison Museum or call/text 540-818-0520.

Rev. John I. Swann, Jr., pastor Bethel, Chinene Beane and Barbara Pendergrass Richmond co-chairs of the Outreach Ministry look forward to seeing you at this event at which the energetic Neesey Payne of WDBJ7 will serve as mistress of ceremonies.