EMBODI Mentees inspired by Divine Nine Guest Speakers

The EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) mentoring group, sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. met Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Three members of the Divine Nine (9 historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, served as speakers for Black History Month.

Coach George Wilson, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, was the first speaker whose message to the boys was “Do Your Best, Daily;” always pay attention, follow directions, set goals and don’t give in to peer pressure. He also recited the poem, “If” by Rudyard Kipling.

The president of Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Pamela F. Edwards, shared some of her sorority’s national initiatives, instilling that education is the key to success and the importance of maintaining good grades and good behavior in school.

Gloria Manns, EMBODI coordinator and member of the Roanoke Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shared other mentoring programs sponsored by the local chapter that include: Delta GEMS (Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully) programs at Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools; Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy at Addison Middle School and Delta Precious Pearls Program at Hurt Park Elementary School. However, the EMBODI program at Woodrow Wilson Middle School is unique as it’s the only Delta program that targets African-American males who are between the ages of 11-15. The program includes cultural experiences, career discussions and financial literacy.

To foster a love of reading and to promote “Black Boys Read, Too,” Gloria Manns will host a Book Club for EMBODI. The boys meet twice a month, after school, with Gloria, Diane Jones and Jean Dixon. Mayor Sherman Lea will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Monica Callaway is chapter president and Donna W. Lee is the educational development chairperson.