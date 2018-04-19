Kappa Alpha Psi Annual Relays Track Meet

The Roanoke (VA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity held its annual Kappa Relays Track Meet on Thursday, April 12. The Kappa Relays is a city-wide middle school track meet that awards athletes for their athletic and academic success. Coach Sherley Stuart (pictured in the center of the Kappa Relays banner) and the late Coach Rudy Dillard helped start this event back in the 1980s.

Participants from Roanoke City middle school track teams included: Breckinridge, James Madison, Lucy Addison, Woodrow Wilson, and Jackson Middle Schools. The overall team winners for both boys and girls teams was Lucy Addison Middle School.

In addition to track and field events, male and female athletes from each team were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements. Chapter member Tommy Bowles coordinated this event for the Roanoke (VA) Alumni Chapter.