Local legendary musician Maxine Hunt passes

On Thursday, April 5, Roanoke’s beloved Maxine Juanita Nicholas Hunt departed this life to play and sing with the heavenly choir with her Lord and Savior.

She was 87, born June 23, 1930 one of five children of the late Samuel and Susie Eanes Nicholas. She was a resident of Roanoke her entire life, leaving only to formulate her education.

Maxine taught in local schools, played piano and organ in what is believed to be every church in and around Roanoke; for special programs, conventions, weddings and funerals. A member of Hill Street Baptist Church her entire life, she played and directed many choirs of all faiths.

At the time of her death, she was Music Director Emeritus for Hill Street Baptist and Saint Paul United Methodist Churches and leaves a superior legacy, never saying “no” to God’s work. Maxine was a charter member of the Roanoke Chapter, Omnia Bona, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (Beta Chi Omega Chapter) and Friends of the Roanoke Symphony.

She was Music Director for the Valley Baptist Association, Virginia Baptist Convention and organizer of the Golden Chorale. She has received many accolades for her involvement and participation in innumerable community events and an organizer of the popular The Old Ship of Zion production.

She was a devoted wife to Alaska Hunt; loving sister to, Norma Wheeler, Barbara Jean Watson, Jacqueline Raphael and Clarence Patterson, all of whom preceded her in death.

Among the throngs left to mourn her departure are: her devoted daughter Donna (Moses) Anthony; 2 granddaughters, Cathrine and Caroline Anthony; 2 nephews; 3 nieces; 2 great-nephews; one cousin; 5 church daughters, Garnetta Walker, Wanda Smith and Edna Toiliver, of Hill Street BC and Andrea Chubb and Pam Hutchinson of Saint Paul UMC.

Her memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 12, at Hill Street Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny R. Stone, officiating and delivering the eulogy. Inurnment was in Williams Memorial Park with professional services entrusted to Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.