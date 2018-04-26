Earth Angels among us . . .

From my 90+year pilgrimage through this earthly world during its most progressive stages I have become confident that God (However we perceive Him) offers Guidance for every soul He places upon this earth–should we but try to behold our Signs of Guidance! This awareness does not come automatically however, but through years of observance and sometimes through repeated signs and/or opportunities–even through what has been termed as “Earth Angels.”

Many remember the popular “Touched by an Angel” series-–some of which have run recently. Well I have had my own real life-experiences, two of which I’d like to share with you–after reading a fascinating real-life story before retiring early Monday morning.

My first “Earth Angel was a rural elderly lady who stayed with me and my two siblings after our mother was taken to the hospital in Roanoke in the middle of the night, where our father was already living after starting The Tribune in 1939, while pastoring First Memorial Baptist Church of Cambria, VA (that he later changed to Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church after its Quaker founder, Capt. Charles S. Schaeffer (against protests by the congregation). This same lady also kept my two (pre-school) sons many years later upon my relocating to Roanoke where she and her only daughter then lived.

She had the sweetest disposition I have yet to match with never an unkind word to say about anyone, and if hearing one, would always offer some possible excuse for it. I made a vow to God that I would always be there for her and/or her only daughter as long as we lived. I thank God for being able to keep that promise, especially after her death as her daughter was among the first to later be placed on dialysis during its awful, early stages. She passed some 14 years later.

My second Earth Angel turned out to be a stubby, white-bearded unimpressive white gentleman who entered The Tribune office on Henry Street one Monday morning, many years later as I sat dumbfounded after stumbling in and flopping in the first chair I came to. As I sat there he walked through the door, introduced himself as a former editor and publisher who was sitting in the Downtown Library reading The Roanoke Tribune and wondering how on earth it was surviving “with no ads to support it?” He proceeded to tell of his former newspaper experiences and upon finally pausing, my first words were: “My father, the editor, and my husband are both hospitalized and I have absolutely no one to help get this paper out, being only a linotype operator. I’m going out to see them now and if you can’t help me, just don’t hurt me.” With that I walked out the door.

When I returned much later he was on the phone soliciting ads and had compiled a list of materials he needed to make the process much easier than before. Following that Eddy, as he only introduced himself, and I put that Tribune out for the next 2 or 3 weeks! When my husband was released from the hospital I stopped by The Tribune on the way home to introduce him to Eddie who came out to meet him. They shook hands then I proceeded in taking him home.

That week, after we got the paper out, I dropped Eddy “off on Williamson Road” as was his nightly request after work–and have neither seen nor heard of him–before or since! He was always most respectful and addressed me only as Mrs. Whitworth.

Yes, I do believe in Earth Angels!