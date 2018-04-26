Drug Takeback Day events slated

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is encouraging Virginians to take advantage of this Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to dispose of unused or expired medications, (especially prescription opioids), before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested.

Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General’s team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal, through takeback locations in the Roanoke/Lynchburg area which will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on April 28.

For additional information and locations go to: MKelly@oag.state.va.us