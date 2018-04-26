Local Chapter of Jack and Jill to host “The Great Roanoke City Debate”

Local Chapter, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will hold “The Great Roanoke City Debate” at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW.

This unique event has been planned by local high school and middle school youth who have developed the format, questions and will serve as moderators for the event. The aim is to involve youth and provide them with a greater understanding of the local political process.

In addition to the teens of the Roanoke Valley Chapter, students from the NAACP and the Youth Services Citizen Board have planned this great event, youth, making local history again by planning and holding their second City Council debate.

The following candidates have agreed to participate: Councilman William D. “Bill” Bestpitch, and Councilman Raphael E. “Ray” Ferris, both City Council Candidates; and candidates, Robert L. Jeffrey, Jr., Djuna L. Osborne, and Grover C. Price III.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend!

Jack and Jill of America is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2-19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty. The Roanoke Valley Chapter was founded in 1951.

Kianna Price, is president; Angela Penn, legislative chair.