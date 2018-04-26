Roanoke Chums New Members Installed

The Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc. recently installed new members on April 14, at the Holiday Inn Valley View. The new members are Valerie Franklin, Carolyn Haley, and Gaynelle Pearson. The Chums, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with 36 chapters in the continental United States. The organization promotes civic, cultural, educational, and social improvements. An ancillary focus of the Chums is to enrich the lives of children by helping them to develop to their fullest intellectual, moral, emotional, physical, and social potential.

Therefore the National Theme is “Listen to the children…enrich their lives.”

Dawn Crutchfield Board is chapter president.