RCPS announces 2018 Teacher of the Year

During a special ceremony at the Jefferson Center, Jamie Nichols was selected as Roanoke’s Teacher of the Year. Ms. Nichols teaches Science at Lucy Addison Middle School. “Ms. Nichols has made a tremendous impact in the two years she’s been at Addison.

During a recent sixth grade assembly, we announced Ms. Nichols was Lucy Addison’s Teacher of the Year. All students quickly jumped to their feet and started clapping. That shows the difference she is making in the lives of our students,” said Robert Johnson, principal of Lucy Addison Middle.

Ms. Nichols received $1,000 from Hughes Associates Architects and Engineers. George’s Flowers also donated a bouquet of flowers. She will now compete in the Regional Teacher of the Year Program.

Before the banquet, Zee’s Salon pampered all of our Teacher of the Year candidates. The services included free hair-styling, makeup, and massages.