Jefferson College president receives VHHA Meritorious Service Award

Jefferson College of Health Sciences President, Nathaniel L. Bishop, D.Min, was honored with the Meritorious Service Award at the 2018 annual conference for The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA’s s this award is, “The Meritorious Service Award honors people other than chief executive officers affiliated with member institutions who have a history of making significant contributions to the health care field – on both a state and local level – through commitment to service and leadership. Nominees must be recognized as leaders in health care management and policy issues and be involved in health care from the perspective of management or providing support for delivering health care services.”

Dr. Bishop was nominated by the Carilion Clinic Chief Operating Officer and Carilion Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Arner for his many years of service as the President of Jefferson College, as well as his time with Carilion as a Vice President.

Mr. Arner was also elected to the 2018-2019 VHHA Board of Directors at the event

