The Hill Street Baptist Church Family congratulates winners of the Annual Car/Motorcycle Show held Saturday, May 5 at the church. (Pictured above) Winners in the car category (left to right): 2nd place James Giles, 1st place Thomas Nichols and 3rd place James Beatty.

Winners in the motorcycle category (Pictured to left to right) are: 1st place Mike Wells, 2nd place Jesse Mahala and 3rd place Randy Riddle.