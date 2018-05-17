Feeding America Southwest Virginia wins Food Lion “Food King” award

Feeding America Southwest Virginia was honored recently with the “Food King” award at Food Lion Feeds “Feedy Awards” at the Food Lion headquarters in Salisbury, NC.

The Food King Award honors a food bank that “demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programming and community involvement.”

The award, presented by Food Lion President Meg Ham, reflected Food Lion’s appreciation FASWVA’s many feeding programs and initiatives, including the new Food Lion Feeds/FASWVA Community Solutions Center (CSC) in Northwest Roanoke, which is set to open on May 23.

“We’re honored and excited to receive this wonderful award,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “To have a partner like Food Lion Feeds who not only contributes food and funds to our initiatives, but also takes time to honor us for the work we do is amazing. We’re truly blessed to work with them.”

Food Lion Feeds donated $350,000 to FASWVA to support the purchase and renovation of the CSC facility. The CSC will house a production kitchen to craft fresh meals for delivery to local children’s programs and to train un/underemployed individuals in culinary arts. The center will also feature a community room for meetings and events, a community outreach space for the Roanoke Police, and a fresh produce market area.