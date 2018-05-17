Foundation for Roanoke Valley announces $155,000 in Scholarships

Foundation for Roanoke Valley announced the awarding of $155,000 in educational scholarships during its annual scholarship dinner, held May 8 at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

The Foundation administers 54 endowed scholarship funds and received over a thousand applications for scholarships this year. Recipients were selected on a competitive basis using criteria established by donors at the creation of the scholarship endowment.

The Foundation’s largest scholarship, its “Holland Scholar Award,” is given annually to an outstanding graduating senior from the Roanoke Valley who shows exceptional promise in his/her future college career. This year the $14,000 scholarship was presented to Katherine Pufko, a senior at Patrick Henry High School who will attend University of Virginia in the fall.

Other students scholarships awarded include: the Lucy Addison High School Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund: Jayda Brown; William Fleming; the Alphin Family Scholarship Fund to Tessa Bennett, Kathryn Brodie, and Abbey Mays; Rockbridge County;Homer O. Amos Memorial Scholarship Fund: to Kendall Livesay, William Fleming; Grayson Fisher, Kenneth King, Ricky Reams, and Virginia Willis, Patrick Henry.

Cave Spring Lions Club Scholarship Fund recipients: Kailyn Janiga, Hidden Valley and Garren Snow, Salem. City School Foundation Scholarship Fund: Henry Childs and Madison Duval, Patrick Henry.

Christi Crutchfield Memorial Scholarship Fund: Emma Blugerman, Lord Botetourt; Berkeley and Zelma Cundiff Scholarship Fund: Madison Shubert, Franklin County; Helen F. Dickson Scholarship Fund: Elias Linsin and Xavier Storey, Alleghany and Allison Bush, of Covington.

Lenna E. Etzler Scholarship Fund: Sydney Rakes, Lord Botetourt; Joycelyn “Fudgie” Lee Farrelly Music Education Scholarship Fund, Andrew Denton, Glenvar; Franklin County Ed-U-K8tor Scholarship Fund; Seth Brodie, Ella Green, Madison Messenger, Emily Nunn, and Kathryn Shrader, Franklin County, Franklin County High School Scholarship Fund: India Falke and Tyler Jordan; and Gilbert-Thompson Memorial Award Fund: Hannah Wolfe, Alleghany.

The Joseph Waskey Gilbert Memorial Fund Award: Morganne Durham, Virginia Tech; Clarence M. Gillis Memorial Scholarship Fund: Rebecca Bivens, Patrick Henry; Michael Dean Guilliams Memorial Scholarship Fund: Claire Seibel, Lord Botetourt.

Margaret Jones Irvin Scholarship Fund: Katelyn Atkins, Franklin County, Marjorie Price, Craig County, and Ricky Reams, Patrick Henry; Jefferson College of Health Sciences Scholarship Fund: Birte Swartz.

Melva P. Jones Scholarship Fund: Haley Cook, William Byrd; Grace Lovegrove Memorial Scholarship Fund: Brandyn Miles, Patrick Henry; Marion Senior High School Memorial Scholarship Fund for Music, Arts, the Performing Arts, and Education: Faith Hannula.

Ronald L. Mayfield, Jr. Scholarship Fund: Madina Musa, Patrick Henry; The Louise and Sam McGhee Scholarship Fund: William Fowler, Kaitlyn McClung, and Erik Tolley, James River; Carol Lee McGuire-Bishop Scholarship Fund: Daley Terrell, Alleghany.

Member One Federal Credit Union – Henry Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund: Brooke Leftwich, Cave Spring; Member One Federal Credit Union – Richard L. “Dick” Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund: Ryan Buxton, William Byrd. Dorothy and Julien Meyer, Sr., M.D. Scholarship Fund: Katherine Pufko, Patrick Henry.

Clarissa Edwards Noland Memorial Scholarship Fund: Carla Graybill, Willam Byrd. The National Honor Society – Felton Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund: Daniel Skeens, George Wyth; Jean L. Price Scholarship Fund: Rebecca Bivens, Patrick Henry; Autumn Cox, Salem; Christopher Quiroz, Faith Christian School; Madison Shubert, Franklin County; and Lauren Zion, Longwood University.

Dr. Robert A. Pruner Memorial Scholarship Fund: Kenneth King, Patrick Henry; The E. Price Ripley Memorial Foundation Fund: Sabrina Borneff, Hidden Valley; Yudel Martinez, Salem; Evamarie Pascoe, William Byrd; and Zoe Poush, Salem; Frank W. (Bo) Rogers Scholarship Fund: Jacob Johnson, Salem.

Frances Parker Rupert Memorial Fund for Music and the Performing Arts: Mary Dressler, Bath County; Scholarship Fund for Craig County High School Students: Marjorie Price; Michael David Scott Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of the James River High School Class of 2000; William Fowler, James River; Eddie Simpson Scholarship Fund: Christopher Quiroz, Faith Christian School; the Joyce and Shad Solomon Family Scholarship Fund: Nevada Kershner, Bath County.

Samuel “Bo” Terry Scholarship Fund: Karen Castaneda and Lashauna Joseph, Patrick Henry; Bryan William Thomas Scholarship Fund: Madilyn Wheeler, Glenvar. John and Sue Trimble Family Scholarship Fund: Christina Rexrode, Bath County. H.B. and E.B. Wharton Scholarship Fund: Kenneth King and Murphy Smith, Patrick Henry; and Johan Ramirez, Hidden Valley.

Dianne E.H. Wilcox Scholarship Fund: Kacie Shifflett, Rockbridge County; John W. Wilks Excellence in Science Scholarship Fund: Brenna Donahue, William Byrd; Melva Dulaney Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund: Konstantinos Oikonomou, Cave Spring.

Foundation for Roanoke Valley the community foundation serving this region has worked for more than 29 years to administer and make grants from hundreds of named endowment funds on behalf of the community.

For more information, visit Foundation for Roanoke Valley’s website at www.foundationforroanokevalley.org or call 540-985-0204.