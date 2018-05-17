Virginia first lady, secretary of education visit local school

by S. Rotan Hale

As teachers in many schools across the nation protest for higher pay, the movement posed no damper locally as Teacher Appreciation Week was celebrated Tuesday, May 8 with a rare visit from First Lady Pamela Northam (wife of VA Governor Ralph Northam) and the State’s Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.

The black motorcade pulled up at Monterey Elementary School in northeast and out stepped the graceful First Lady who was greeted by RCPS Superintendent Rita Bishop, State Senator John Edwards, (D) and a waiting crowd of local school administrators joined by a select group of the school’s students.

Northam, a national award-wining science specialist who taught biology, is a strong supporter of the STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum on the elementary level and a staunch believer in early childhood education. “Teachers change lives every day. They care for our most precious treasures (children),” said Northam who referred to teachers as “super heroes.”

During her comments, Northam reminded the crowd that “One caring teacher can change the whole trajectory of a person’s life. Knowledge is power and we thank them for wielding their power for good.” She also led the children in a group thank you to Ms. S. Neighbors, an 11-year vet at Monterey who proudly stood by smiling throughout the program.

Later the First Lady vividly read, Judy Sierra’s “The Secret Science Project That Almost Ate the School,” to a class of third-graders who also engaged in the development and playful interaction with a substance referred to as “slime.”

Qarni explained the path that led to the decision for him, the governor and other colleagues to return to the classroom as teachers. Governor Northam’s agreement involved his teaching AP Biology. The project quickly grew to include dozens of elected officials, cabinet members as well as various staff members who will canvass throughout the state and return to the classroom on a mission to “elevate the teaching profession.”

“We should really celebrate our teachers, not just on Teacher Appreciation Week but every single day,” Qari said. “I could not have imagined celebrating this special week without going into a classroom.” As a Prince William County middle school teacher, Qarni easily stepped back into teacher mode once he began his lesson to the fifth-grade class.

“The Virginia Lottery (VaLotto) is proud that all of our proceeds go to support public education K–12 in the state of Virginia, so we are always excited when we get to participate in events that honor wonderful teachers,” stated Jennifer Mullen, communications mgr. “VaLottThe Lotto is in its third year in partnership with Virginia PTA and Virginia Tourism in sponsoring their ’Thank-a-Teacher Campaign. We encourage Virginians to thank as many public school teachers as possible throughout the week,” Mullen said regarding the campaign that has been going on for several weeks. She also explained the significance of specially designed “thank a teacher” note cards that feature artwork and messages recognizing teachers statewide for their dedication, adding that thousands of the cards have already been circulated throughout the Commonwealth in support of the campaign.

In closing Mullen encouraged kids to join the effort by submitting electronic versions of the thank you cards to the teacher of their choice by logging on to the “thankateacherva website.