Judge Onzlee Ware’s 65th birthday celebration

by S. Rotan Hale

It was truly a night to remember for the Hon. Judge Onzlee Ware who celebrated his 65 birthday, Saturday, Jan. 5.

“He’s a father, he’s a friend, he’s a judge, but most of all he’s a man with a big heart who loves everyone and loves God,” said Rita D. McClenny, who’s been a very special friend to the celebrated honoree.

The affair was held high atop downtown at Center in the Square’s rooftop venue whereby a sizable group of his friends, relatives and associates gathered for a night to honor one of the areas most charismatic officials.

Judge Ware’s transition from lawyer, to member, Va House of Delegates and on to his current position as Juvenile and Domestic Relations District

Court, Judge (Sept. 2014), is an impressive story in and of itself.

As part of his duties, Ware presides over the official juvenile drivers permit proceedings. Anyone who’s experienced his approach and handling of the youths involved understands – it is a sight to behold.

The judge’s message to the young people, anxiously awaiting their drivers permit, is truly remarkable. His distinctive style is tinged with humor yet sensitive to the subject at hand. Judge Ware touches each individual in a personal way as he questions them on their goals (re. college, etc) and feels each child through, much like a compassionate father counseling his own child.

Needless to say this is just one example of the charismatic and level-headed practice he brings to the bench as well as life itself.

Among those who spoke at the celebration was K.C. Bratton who said he and Judge Ware share a special bond as “brothers not from the same mother but of the same spirit.”

“He calls me Little Bro and call him Big Bro,” and if you want to know the truth you’d better not ask him because he’s gonna give it to you in a way that you might not want to here it… but that’s him,” K.C. added.

Another who spoke was the honoree’s long-time associate and friend Coach Richard Chubb who considers Ware his “son.”

“I’m so proud to call Onzlee my son and I didn’t even have to pay tuition for him to go to college,” said Chubb with a line that caused everyone to laugh.

During his comments, Ware, a man known for his gift of gab, alluded to the fact that he was “not a pretentious person.”

“It’s not what you say but how you say it, and this is one of the things I continue to work on within myself,” he said. “And one of the things I like most about you all (attendees) is that you allow me to be who I am. I’ve come to realize that there’s one thing we all need to understand and that is everyone is unique. Rather than talk about the differences we need to talk about the things that make us who we are,” said Ware before canvassing the room graciously thanking the many who joined him in celebrating this momentous affair.