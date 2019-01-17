William Fleming girls, boys basketball teams win Mayor’s Cup

by Shawn Nowlin

For the past five years, Roanoke City’s two public high schools have participated in the Lea High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge.

Both Jack Esworthy and Mickie Hardy, the varsity boys head coach for Patrick Henry High (PH) and William Fleming High (WF) respectively, have said multiple times that the Lea’s Classic is an event they look forward to participating in every year.

In addition to the boys and girls Mayor’s Cup games, two other contests were on the ticket: Northside High vs. Great Bridge Christian Academy and Cave Spring High vs. Hidden Valley High.

The William Fleming girls varsity team – comprised of five seniors and seven underclassmen – have won all 13 of their games this year. Head coach Richard Wilson routinely encourages his players to play physical from tip-off.

They certainly got the message Saturday (1/12) inside Berglund Center.

Only two Patrick Henry field goals were made in the second quarter, a testament to Fleming’s vigorous defense. At halftime, PH trailed Fleming 29–17.

“I knew when the lights came on, we were ready to perform. You can’t always control if your shot is falling or not,” Coach Wilson said. “You can, however, always control how much effort you give when you are on the floor.”

William Fleming’s Victoria Board and Traje’ana Hash sealed the game by connecting on their free-throws late in the fourth quarter. Six PH players, led by Serena Lytton’s 16 points, scored for the Patriots. Seven players registered at least one point for the Colonels, including 10 from game MVP Kensey Ferguson. Final score: William Fleming 44, Patrick Henry 38.

Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Colonels varsity boys team had won 11 of their last 12 games. Behind senior and game MVP Robert Smith’s 20 points, Fleming was able to defeat their crosstown rivals by double digits, 62-50.

Jack Esworthy, who recently won his 350th game at Patrick Henry, unfortunately was without forward Tee Bryan due to a school suspension.

“You know when these two teams play each other the energy is going to be through the roof,” Coach Esworthy said. “We had chances to win the game but didn’t execute when it mattered the most. They deserve credit for what they were able to collectively accomplish.”

Point guard Dayshawn Caldwell paced the Patriots with 22 points. The 5-foot-11 senior was one of five players to score for PH. Seven players scored at least two points for the Colonels.

“The Fleming vs. PH rivalry is great! It helps student-athletes from both schools raise their level of play for city bragging rights,” Sherman Lea Jr. said. “We always want to see the two schools in the largest city in southwest Virginia do well and bringing them together in the Berglund Center is a great way to do just that.”

The Patriots (11-3) will have a chance to avenge their loss against William Fleming (12-1) on Thursday, January 24, in their home gymnasium.