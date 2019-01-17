Local NAACP president receives 2019 HBCU award!

Milltown, NJ — Cutting Edge Sports Management is pleased to announce that Brenda Hale, 8-term President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP, has been awarded the 2019 HBCU Spirit of America Community Service Award for her outstanding service to the Roanoke community. The award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to their community through their time, talents and dedication, and who is also recognized as a role model for compassion and service while striving to make the world a better place.

Brenda Hale is being honored for her leadership in the community and her selfless work towards improving our society. She served her country in the United States Army as a nurse working in Germany and in Hawaii before retiring in 1978 and worked with military veterans at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center for over 13 years. She is also an active member of the Loudon Avenue Christian Church and a Life Member of many organizations including the Southern Christian Leadership Conference(SCLC), founded by Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr., whose ideals were the inspiration for the Dream Bowl and HBCU Spirit of America Bowl.

“Brenda Hale was the perfect individual to receive this honor. Brenda represents the fundamental characteristics that exemplify the HBCU Spirit of America Community Service Award. She is known for her integrity, professionalism, her dedication to the Roanoke community and her passion for the rights of all members of our society,” stated Neil Malvone, CEO and president of CESM.

HBCU Community Service Award committee member Rachel Gage stated, “Whether it is working for the NACCP and its causes for the African-American community, the youth of our community with her work with the Total Action for Progress organization, or working with delegates in Virginia to ensure equal rights for women, Brenda personifies community service and giving back to others and is a worthy winner of our inaugural award.”

Malvone added, “There is no better way to celebrate the civic work and commitment to her community than giving Brenda Hale this award that celebrates the true Spirit of America.”

Cutting Edge Sports Management, parent company of the Dream Bowl and the HBCU Spirt of America Bowl, is proud to invite Brenda Hale to receive this award and be honored at halftime of the 2019 HBCU Spirit of America Bowl at Salem Stadium on January 20.

For more information and for HBCU Spirit of America Bowl tickets, please contact: Cutting Edge Sports Management, Neil Malvone at 908-510-0087.