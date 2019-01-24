Goodwill brings back popular “Dinner in the Dark”

Dinner in the Dark is an annual event supporting the work of New Vision at Goodwill, to be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 with Cocktails & Silent Auction and dinner at 7 p.m. in the Hotel Roanoke Ballroom.

Guests will be invited to experience dinner and conversation as they may never have before–without their sight! This unique in-the-dark dining experience will be accompanied by special entertainment, a cocktail hour and a silent auction. All proceeds from this event support the services of New Vision at Goodwill in order to educate, inform, and provide resources so that people with visual impairments can live their fullest lives.

New Vision previously operated as an independent non-profit organization for nearly 38 years before becoming part of Goodwill in July 2018. The move ensured that the New Vision program would be able to continue mission programming as well as additional opportunities for clients to be served.

New Vision at Goodwill seeks to promote independence and equality for people who are blind and visually impaired. New Vision offers:

Assistive Technology Center: The Center offers free instruction on how to use the latest technology and devices to connect to the world and increase independence.

Dial In News Service: is now also being offered for people who are blind and visually impaired or have a print disability. Available 24/7, it provides local, national, and world news from over 400 publications. Dial-In News is collaboration with the National Federation of the Blind and Roanoke Times.

Radio Reading Service: New Vision, partners with WVTF, to provide special radios for people who are blind and visually impaired, or have a print disability. Listeners tune to a sub-frequency to hear a program mix of readings from local and national newspapers and magazines.

Large Print Calendars: Each year New Vision provides thousands of large print calendars to Virginians who are blind and visually impaired. The calendars measure 22 inches by 17 inches and feature a large font and numbers.

Tickets for Dinner in the Dark are limited and now on sale for $90 (includes one drink ticket). Tables of eight are also available for a discounted rate of $700.