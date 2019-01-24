Michelle London accepts position with Spectrum in Milwaukee

Michelle London from Roanoke is wished the best as she heads to Milwaukee, WI to join Spectrum News 1 as news anchor and reporter! Michelle will serve as a weekend morning news anchor and weekday reporter.

In December 2017, Michelle returned to the Roanoke Valley to be closer to family. While here, she worked for WFXR – Virginia First where she made a difference covering community-centered and amazing human interest feature stories, and also as a substitute teacher with Roanoke City Schools.

In its press release in December 2018, Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum Cable, discussed the new Spectrum News 1 channel that offers “an innovative approach to 24/7 news and information. The network tells stories around subjects that unite Wisconsinites, and creates content for individual neighborhoods throughout the state about issues that are most [important] to them.

Alan Mason, Group Vice President-General Manager, Spectrum News South/Midwest said, ‘Spectrum News 1 will serve the greater needs of viewers in Wisconsin through a statewide news format and the creation of original programming and content that is reliable, objective and relevant.”

Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin are the latest markets to be added to Spectrum’s expanded news-channel reach, which now has 31 news-operations in 12 states, from New York to Southern California.

Michelle is the daughter of Rev. Dr. Tommy and Sharon London, and the granddaughter of John W. & Charlotte E. Houston all of Salem, VA and the late James Franklin & A. Elease London, Shelby, NC. She has one brother, Justin London, and a niece who reside in Wilmington, NC.

She is a graduate of Northside High School and Old Dominion University (ODU), Norfolk, VA, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications. While at ODU, she was a Radio Personality for WODU (ODU’s radio station) and an intern at BET in Washington, DC on the Man-On-The-Street noon show, called Mic-Check.

Prior to accepting the position with Spectrum, Michelle held positions at: WSLS-10 in Roanoke, as editor for the 5:30 p.m. News Show & Fox 10-O’clock Nightly News; ESPN in Bristol, CT – Content Editor for all shows airing on ESPN, ESPN II and ESPNU, including Sports Center, First Take, NFL LIVE, Baseball Tonight, NASCAR Now, College Football Live, etc.; CBS 3 in Springfield, MA – Reporter and Digital Media Producer; Fox 55/27 Springfield (and WICS) an ABC and Fox Affiliate in Springfield, IL – Reporter; KSDK – 5 On Your Side an NBC – affiliate in St. Louis, MO – Reporter, and, WFXR, Virginia First – freelance reporter/anchor.

Congratulations to Michelle London on her new position and the start of this new chapter of her life in Milwaukee, WI! “To God be the Glory for the great things He has done!”