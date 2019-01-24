Picked director Human Resources

Marcheta L.Turner joined Roanoke City Pub- lic Schools (RCPS) on December 3, 2018 as director of Human Resources. She brings over 17 years of human resources experience to the school district. Throughout her career, Marcheta worked at Shenandoah Life Insurance Co. for 11 years. Most recently, she was employed with the City of Roanoke for 6 years as a Human Resources Consultant.

Marcheta is a native of Salem, VA. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science, a certification as Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and is a Certified Professional through the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM- CP). She is married to Mark W. Turner, Sr., an

associate minister at the Garden of Prayer No. 7, and is the mother of two, Marcheta S. Madden and Mark W. Turner, Jr.

When asked about her new role, she says, “Our children are our future, so I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve my community in this capacity.”