New member brings fresh approach to City Council

Patricia “Trish” White-Boyd takes seat vacated by Councilman John Garland

Area citizens who may not know the name Trish White-Boyd are about to become real familiar with her as Roanoke’s newest City Council member–sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 16.

As a result of the 2016 city council election, White-Boyd garnered the most votes behind local businessman John Garland who after winning, later resigned citing conflict of interest issues regarding his business ventures as a developer. White-Boyd’s appointment with Anita Price, Michelle Davis and Djuna Osborne, set the stage for a female majority on council.

Mayor Sherman Lea voicing his pleasure with her appointment said: “I am encouraged by council’s decision to bring White-Boyd on board. As a very knowledgeable and engaging person with strong critical analysis skills, Trish will help get a lot of things done on council and be a voice for all citizens of the city.”

Along with the mayor and Councilwoman Anita Price, White-Boyd’s appointment means African Americans now hold 3 of 7 seats on council.

“Having Trish is an absolutely wonderful asset to Roanoke City Council,” said Price. “I am so delighted that she is finally able to serve as she has always demonstrated a service heart. She and I have worked on so many projects together … and now she can bring her talents and skills to serve the entire city.”

“When you look around at what’s happening nationally, we’ve got it going on right here in Roanoke City as women are stepping up in roles of leadership,” added Price referring to the new age of women’s activism nationwide.

No stranger to the local political scene, White-Boyd is a member of the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women where she has served as 4th vice president in charge of ways and means. She ran an unsuccessful campaign in the 2013 Democratic Primary vying for Onzlee Ware’s House of Delegates seat which she ultimately lost to Sam Rasoul. Ware stepped down to become a city court judge.

During the meeting that seated White-Boyd, Davis expressed reservations about council rushing the process leading to the vote.

“Michelle can voice her opinion and that’s fine, but whether anybody likes it or not it is the process and the law states the seat has to be filled within 30 days of a vacancy,” White-Boyd said, taking the high road. “I see it as council simply following the law.”

The 56 year-old businesswoman is a Chipley, FL native. She moved to Roanoke in 1984 and later launched Blue Ridge Senior Services at which she is owner/administrator. She says she chose the home health care field because she enjoys working with older adults.

“I love people in general but it is the elderly who I truly enjoy listening to, working with and learning from,” she adds. “My company offers a much needed service to the community.”

Since coming to the area, White-Boyd has amassed an impressive list of political and civic achievements–working the community in a number of positions.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve. I’ve always had my hands in local issues in one way or another but this will give me the opportunity to be directly involved in an official capacity with some of the decisions that are made in the city,” she stated in summation. “I’m looking forward to being a voice for all residents of the city.”

As Garland’s successor, White-Boyd’s term lasts until June 30, 2020.