VA Wolverines 12u AYF National Champions

The Virginia Wolverine’s 12u AYF Football team won the AYF National Championship in Kissimmee, FL in December 2019. The Wolverines left the “Star City” on December 7, for a week full of gridiron action.

The journey began with the team winning the regular season Southwest Virginia AYF Conference Championship in Lynchburg, VA. The Wolverines finished the regular season with an unblemished record of 9-0. After winning the district conference, the Wolverines defeated the Western Branch Jaguars (Chesapeake, VA) in the AYF Virginia State Championship on November 6, 2019. The State Championship was played at Petersburg (VA) High School.

With this win, the Wolverines represented the state in the AYF Atlantic Region Championships.

During the regional tournament, the team defeated the Winston Salem Indians (NC) and the Fairmont Heights Gators (Maryland) to become the 12u AYF Atlantic Region Champions. The Atlantic Region encompasses Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Delaware. As regional champions, the Wolverines set their sights on the National Championship.

The first national opponent was South Side Wolfpack from South Side Chicago. The Wolverines won the game with a whopping score of 39-0. That win advanced the team to the semifinal round in which they faced the CRBTGB Bulldogs from Georgia. The game was a battle of the ages in which the Wolverines finished victorious in overtime with the score 13-12.

The semi-finals victory moved the Wolverines one step closer to fulfilling the dream of becoming National Champions. On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, the Virginia Wolverines played the Manchester Cobras (New Hampshire) for the AYF 12U National Championship. The Wolverines rose to the occasion and dominated the game to beat the Cobras 20-6, accomplishing the vision of becoming the best team in the country. They finished the 2019 football season with a record of 15-0, and are now the reigning 12U Division 2 AYF National Champions.