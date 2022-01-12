Twenty-five faith leaders launch hunger strike for voting rights anniversary of the insurrection

A coalition of twenty-five faith leaders from across the nation launched a hunger strike on the first anniversary of the insurrection, January 6, 2022, to urge Congress to protect democracy by passing voting rights legislation by Martin L. King, Jr. Day on January 17, 2022. Inspired by the “big lie,” the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021, was an attempt to overturn the democratic rule in the United States. This attempt continues across the nation as 19 states passed 34 laws impacting the right to vote, specifically targeting communities of color. States enacted laws to reduce early voting, restrict access to absentee ballots, and seize control of non-partisan election administration official functions. In addition, extreme partisan gerrymandering threatens access to Black political representation in state and federal elections for the next decade.

“As faith leaders, we are called to speak truth to power and to raise the conscience of this nation through moral resistance,” said Rev. Stephen A. Green, Chair, Faith for Black Lives who is one of the groups of leaders known as the “Hunger Strikers for Voting Rights.”

“This hunger strike reflects our deep commitment to radical love in action to redeem the soul of this nation. As we approach midnight for our democracy, the United States Congress must act urgently to pass voting rights legislation by Martin L. King, Jr. Day, January 17, 2022.”