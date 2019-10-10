Pre-Celebration Fashion Show

In preparation of the 109th Anniversary of Sweet Union Baptist Church, a fashion show was presented to the community on Saturday, Sept. 28, by the Food and Clothes Closet of the church.

The event, a pre-celebration of The Re-Runway Fashion Show, featured clothes provided by the church clothes closet. Models both male and female consisted of Sweet Union church members as well as persons from the community.

The Fashion Show concluded with an invitation for all to shop in the clothes closet where all items are free. A beautiful reception closed out a lovely evening.

The Clothes Closet opens on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month, is available to the community.

This wonderful idea was the brainstorm and vision of Sister Donna Williams who sincerely appreciates all who took part or had a role in this adventure.