To Ke’Arion Burch, Virginia “Raptors” Track Club’s Most Valuable Athlete who did a great job this season! He made it to the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, NC; placed 22nd overall in the triathlon and the long jump; placed in the ESPN AAU Nationals in Orlando, FL; placed 6th in triathlon, 7th in long jump and made it to semi-finals, 200m and 400m!

In the Virginia Commonwealth Games, he won 1st place in long jump, high jump, shot, 100m and placed 2nd in 200m and 400m. Awesome Job Ke’Arion!