Delta 2019 Scholarship Recipients

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is pleased to announce the 2019 Scholarship Awardees:

Sabriah Coluni a graduate of Blacksburg High School, is enrolled at Xavier University, majoring in Biology and Deaf Studies. Her parents are Charles & Maribeth Coluni-Hypes.

Ciara Hampton a graduate of Franklin County High School, is enrolled at Virginia Tech University, majoring in Neuroscience. Her parents are Richard and Denita Hampton.

Micha Jeffries a graduate of Salem High School, is enrolled at Virginia State University, majoring in Nursing. Her parent is Quanya D. Jeffries.

Tiana Keeling a graduate of Northside High School, is enrolled at Radford University, is majoring in Nursing. Her parents are Toni Keeling and Rodney Brumby.

Tyrel McEnheimer a graduate of Northside High School, enrolled and Emory & Henry College, majoring in Health and Human Performance. His parents are Tyron and Tina McEnheimer.

Chloe Newbill a graduate of Franklin County High School, is enrolled at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, majoring in Biochemistry. Her parents are Rodney and Melissa Newbill.

Rickiecia Rodgers a graduate of William Fleming High School, is enrolled at Old Dominion University, majoring in Sociology. Her parent is Militicia Rodgers.

All seven scholarships awardees were recognized at the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter’s annual Youth Recognition Program with scholarships awarded in August.

Saron McEnheimer is the chapter’s Scholarship Committee chairperson; and Tanisha Nash is chapter president.