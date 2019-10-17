Roanoke branch NAACP receives Plowshare award

The 2019 Plowshare Peace Center “Peace and Justice Award” was presented to Roanoke Branch NAACP on Saturday, Oct. 12. Manuel Dotson, Plowshare board president, presented the honor to NAACP local president Brenda Hale, in recognition of the important work that the Roanoke Branch has done and continues to do in southwestern Virginia.

The award was presented during the annual Plowshare Peace Center Open House at the Plowshare office, 505 Day Ave., SW., at which Plowshare supporters and NAACP members were in attendance.