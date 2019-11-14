We Stand Firm United . . .

The fact that there is strength in unity is undeniable, yet in every segment of society we see evidence of progressive division. An ever-widening gap exists between the forces of conflicting interests as well as between organizations and institutions of common interests. This trend of progressive division has infiltrated our entire social and economic systems since time immemorial. What begins in the home, as a means of supplemental income with both parents working too soon becomes a “battle of the breadwinners” with unattended children becoming the primary casualties.

In our present-day systems we find management vs labor, often reducing our nation’s economy and production to lower capacity. We likewise encounter people vs government, power structure vs power structure, religion vs religion, parents and students versus the educational system and vice/versa, and the beat goes on and on… In fact our entire world order is contingent upon positive and negative energy as are flashlights and other means of energy including the sun, moon and stars! Through selfishness and greed no other nation or group of individuals wishing to do us harm need waste dime nor dollar on nuclear or other weapons. hey need only to spark any one of our multiple prides and prejudices and just sit back with a box of popcorn and watch us destroy ourselves. We make it so easy by holding tenaciously to those highly explosive egotistical ideas and attitudes that can cause us to self-destruct!

Pride and prejudice are the two most explosive ingredients within present-day society as they are so closely related they are often inseparable. Although history vividly records the wars, bloodshed and devastation that lay in their wake, we still appear helpless in resisting the force of their momentum as they continue to run rampant through modern-day society But we need not remain powerless against this societal plague. Although the end results may come through many, many generations ahead, there must be a beginning!

For those willing to make the supreme necessary sacrifices (of foolish pride and prejudices), a voluntary beginning is preferable and far less painful in the long run.

Compulsory beginnings usually take a much heavier toll in many ways. One beginning could be as simple as replacing the word OR with AND. Rather than trying this OR that, why not try this AND that; “You AND me, rather than you OR me?

Ready or not, Mankind! We have become “of Age!” And it’s time to put away our marbles and other childish things as:

Engaging in cowardly acts of verbal &/or physical violence (primarily directed toward “safe targets;)

Picking up your marbles and going home mad when things don’t go your way;

Starting your own fragmented movement when disagreeing with a majority, rather than working peacefully within the organization to make it what you feel it should be;

Refusing to play “Indians” if you can’t be the chief:

Changing the rules in the middle of the game when the competition gets too tough;

Being ashamed to feel and/or express love/especially if a “man;”

Being motivated more by competition and/or fear than by love!

We are continuously losing ground in our attempts to control a maturing society with antiquated laws and fear tactics. Only through concerted effort can we successfully release and properly channel the mighty forces of love lying dormant and latent within us. Only then can we bridge the ever-widening gap in our fragmented society, for: “So powerful is the Light of Unity that it can illuminate the entire earth!”