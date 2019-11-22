Ruben Studdard sings Luther

by Eva Shaw-Gill

Ruben Studdard, vocalists of noteworthy acclaim, performed a night of timeless songs by legendary crooner Luther Vandross.

It was a magical night at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as Studdard held a special concert for fans who long for the music of Luther Vandross who passed away in 2005.

Thanks to Studdard’s showmanship, fans got the best of both worlds through a tribute to Luther’s remarkable talent. It was as close as one will get to a Luther show!

Studdard wrapped the near capacity crowd in a delivery that was nothing short of amazing. His voice is a combination of his own style coupled with the elegant sophistication that made Luther the legend that he was.

Two voluptuous back-up singers added spice to a mix that was all backed by a musically tight four-piece band. Imagine the pizzazz and music of a concert by Studdard remarkably performing some of Luther’s greatest hits as: Stop to Love, Always and Forever, Never Too Much, A House is Not a Home, Power of Love, Here and Now; So Amazing and many more.

“If I don’t sing one of your favorite Luther songs tonight, don’t crucify me, Ruben said adding humor to his repertoire. There’s no way I can sing 15 albums worth of songs in 2 hours.”

He continued to joke with the crowd by saying, “my mother is the biggest Luther Vandross fan and when I told her I was going to do these shows, she said, “you can do it, but you better do it right!” He said she came to every rehearsal, critiqued the show and told him what he can and can not wear on stage. I told her, “Since you have all this opinion, you need to put some money in on this show!” Her response, “I put life into you!,” How do you argue with that?

Studdard is a Grammy nominated R&B, pop and gospel singer who rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol. In the years following, Studdard released six studio albums including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel.

His impressive recording career has produced hits including: “Flying Without Wings,” “Sorry 2004” and “Change Me” and he has also segued into television and stage work.

Under Verve Records, he released the album “Unconditional Love,” (February 2014). His most current release Ruben Sings Luther (a tribute to Luther Vandross) was released March 2018.

Studdard was born in Frankfurt, Germany to American parents while his father was stationed there with the U.S. Army, and grew up in Birmingham, AL.

After growing up listening to his mother’s Donny Hathaway albums, Fred Hammond, and gospel music, Studdard began to pursue a career in the music industry, majoring in voice studies at Alabama A&M and sang jazz and R&B with local bands in Birmingham.

Years later, a back-up singer asked him to accompany her to Nashville, TN for an audition on the 2003 second season of American Idol. When auditioning, Studdard sang Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.” This guided him to being one of the local finalists.

During the televised competition, Studdard gained the nickname “Velvet Teddy Bear” and was noted for his shirts printed with “205,” the telephone area code of his hometown of Birmingham.

He won the May 2003 finale becoming the second American Idol winner. Alabama Governor, Bob Riley declared March 11, 2003 as “Ruben Studdard Day.”