AARP Community Service Awards two local Volunteers

RICHMOND, VA – AARP Virginia has presented its highly distinguished Andrus Award for Community Service to Priscilla Casey of Roanoke.

“After meeting Priscilla Casey nearly a decade ago, I was in awe of all the volunteer opportunities Priscilla took part in,” said Joyce Williams of Roanoke, who nominated her for the award. “

Casey has been a member of AARP since 2002 and a member of Southwest Roanoke AARP Chapter 4652 since 2004. She serves as an AARP Virginia Community Ambassador and as a reporter for the AARP Virginia Virtual Volunteer Newsroom. She has been a member of the chapter board since 2005 and has served as president from 2006-2008 and from 2017 to the present. As chapter president, she has made as a top priority the goal of providing high quality and relevant programs affecting people age 50 and older.

Her leadership with her chapter makes an impact in her community, Williams said adding “Her programs champion social change through advocacy; this year her focus is on insuring well informed voter engagement. For service, her focus is on providing for the various needs of veterans particularly homeless vets.”

The chapter collects items to donate to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for which homeless veterans can get vouchers to buy things from the DAV store that meet their needs with the aim of enabling them to live with dignity and purpose to fulfill their goals and dreams.

In addition to all Casey does for and with AARP, she is deeply involved in other activities. She serves on the Local Office on Aging Advisory Board, is part of the Elder Justice Alliance, and works will Meals on Wheels and Soup for Seniors. She conducts Chronic Disease and Diabetes Self-Management workshops and has recently become a master trainer of others to conduct those workshops. She also participates in a reading program for underprivileged youth in Roanoke City Schools, and is a volunteer for the Blue Ridge Literacy program and is a basic literacy and English as a Second Language tutor.

The Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s mission, vision, and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer.

Casey was recognized at an awards banquet at the AARP Virginia All-Volunteer Assembly on Nov. 12 in Richmond. The All-Volunteer Assembly honors AARP Virginia’s most dedicated volunteers. AARP Virginia volunteers provide outreach and advocacy for more than one million AARP members in Virginia as well as all Virginians age 50+, and are committed to community service and helping everyone with dignity and purpose.

AARP Virginia is also pleased to announce that Jacqueline Robinson of Roanoke is one of three recipients of the President’s Award recognized by the State President Carol Downs.

As an AARP Virginia Community Ambassador for the Eureka Chapter 0514 in Roanoke, Robinson serves in a multitude of ways.

“Jackie believes firmly in intergenerational activities,” Downs said. “She teaches at a private Christian school in Roanoke where she encourages her students to work alongside her at events such as Soup for Seniors in February, the Henry Street Heritage Festival, and even Movies for Grownups.”

Robinson was honored at the Eureka Chapter’s 50th Anniversary in 2018 as a dedicated member of the chapter where she was the Committee Chairperson for Community Services, Public Relations, and Publicity.

The President’s Award is given to deserving individuals or groups chosen at the AARP State President’s discretion. Past recipients have included exceptional chapter presidents and community outreach, advocacy, and training volunteers who have furthered AARP’s social impact agenda.

Other President’s Award winners include Nancy Crespo of Manassas and Olivia Lawrence Dabney of Virginia Beach.

