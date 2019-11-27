National Veterans Council President Alma Lee re-elected to three-year terms

DENVER, CO – Alma L. Lee, of Roanoke, has been re-elected to her tenth 3-year term as President of the National Veterans Affairs Council, the largest bargaining council within the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents over 260,000 employees for the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities, throughout the nation. The union continues to build a voice for all VA employees, nationwide.

Lee won 81% of votes cast in the election, held in conjunction with the National VA Council’s Triennial Training Convention in Denver, CO held the week of November 11.

The remaining four officers were also re-elected: First Executive Vice President, Mary Jean “MJ” Burke, of Indianapolis, IN; Second Executive Vice President, Oscar L. Williams Jr., from Danville, Illinois; Third Executive Vice President, Bill Wetmore, from Washington, DC; and Treasurer, Dorothy Jefferson of Columbia, SC.

Lee remains the first woman elected to head the AFGE/National Veterans Affairs Council and has held this office longer than any previous President. She also previously held the position of Vice President of the Council, prior to becoming President.

Lee continues to be an active member of Local #1739, where she also served as the first female President for 17+ years, representing workers at the Roanoke Regional Office and the Salem VA Medical Center, where she began her 35-year career as a federal employee, forming her solid commitment to veterans, their families, and her fellow federal employees. She also previously held the position of Vice President within the Local and Women’s Fair Practice Coordinator for the 4th District.