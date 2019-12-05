KOP Youth group and parents unite to help others

Allegheny Dunbar Lodge 109 sponsors a youth group, The Knights of Pythagoras (KOP), whose ages range from 8 to 17. The KOP has a Parent Group who assists the youth in organizational trips, outings, events, and whatever is needed to support the youth.

KOP ES Smith #2 Parent’s Group took time out to donate and help a family member of the organization who is experiencing life difficulties. “We help one another and that is what we are supposed to do,” one member said. The parents/ grandparents are excellent role models for our youth to emulate.

The KOP Parents Group presented a donation of $200.00 and a “goodie” bag to the mother of this family that is in urgent need of assistance.

Those in attendance were 20th Masonic District Deputy Morgan, Allegheny – Dunbar #109 Worshipful Master Jackson, Grand Lodge Assistant Marshall Demare Gill, Worshipful Past Master Johnson, KOP Parents Brenda Shiflett, Teresa Johnson, Tonya Weaver, and KOP Master Knight Ricky Shiflett.