Roanoke Youth Council President Chance Staples receives the “Above and Beyond” chapter award from Roanoke’s own VAYCD State president, Blake Barnes, at the Youth Breakfast where the 10 youth delegates were in attendance.

Pictured above: Roanoke Delegation with local Youth members following “Youth Leadership Breakfast” on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Roanoke Youth Council participates in “National Red Ribbon Week” with Roanoke Continental, Gloria Randolph-King.