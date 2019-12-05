Richmond hosts Annual VA State NAACP 2019 Convention

by Robert N. Barnette Jr., VSC President

The 84th Annual NAACP Virginia State Conference (VSC) NAACP was held in Richmond, VA over the Nov. 1-3 weekend at the Hilton Short Pump Hotel and Spa. The VSC NAACP is a membership-based advocacy organization with approximately 95 Virginia branches with a unique and incomparable ability to drive change at local, regional, and national levels. The current political and policy climate demands that the VSC NAACP remains steadfast and responsive in the face of the serious challenges confronting communities of color, continued assault on voting rights, foundational threats to democracy, and on all forms of injustice.

At this year’s convention, VSC delegates approved new bylaws and a leadership structure which will enable the VSC to deploy resources efficiently as conditions on the ground dictate; to employ a research-based approach to civic engagement, and to ensure closer alignment between National NAACP office staff and NAACP branches across the country.

The 84th Annual VSC NAACP Convention speakers included well-known as well as the next generation of civil rights leaders, elected officials, faith leaders, actors and community activists. On Friday, Nov. 1, the convention delegates welcomed Congressman Bobby Scott as keynote speaker at the membership luncheon. On Saturday, Nov. 2, Rev. Nelson Rivers of the National Action Network was the featured speaker at the Leadership Luncheon and Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, was guest speaker at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

In addition to the primary convention schedule, the VSC NAACP’s Youth & College Division hosted various workshops, luncheons, and forums throughout the weekend. The annual Youth Leadership breakfast keynote speaker was Kemba Smith Pradia, a member of the VA Parole Board, public speaker and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate. The Youth & College Division had approximately 80-90 members who attended, thus making it truly excited about the next generation.

Sincere thanks is extended to all delegates, observers, and guests in attendance especially to the National NAACP staff for the assistance and support given the VSC NAACP election process!

The following 2020 -2022 Officers were elected: President Robert N. Barnette Jr., Hanover County Branch; 1st Vice President, (Vacant); Region 1 Vice President, Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton Branch; Region 2 Vice President, Mark Lomax, Middlesex Branch; Region 3 Vice President Julius Spain, Arlington County Branch; Region 4 Vice President, Brenda Hale, Roanoke City Branch; Region 5 Vice President, Debra Brown, Greenville County Branch; Region 6 Vice President, James Ghee, Prince Edward Branch; Region 7 Vice President, Rick Turner, Albemarle/Charlottesville Branch; Secretary, Rita Irving, Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch; Assistant Secretary, Karen E. Jones, Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch; Treasurer, Sylvia Wood, Richmond City Branch; Assistant Treasurer, (Vacant).

At-Large Members Branches include: Melvin Burris, Albemarle/Charlottesville Branch, Jane Cabarrus, Northampton County; Greg Jones – Louisa County, John E. Reid, Sr. Orange County; Alice Tart – Richmond City and Donna Waddell- Pittsylvania County.

Youth and College Division; President, Aman Tune, Hampton University; Vice President, Brianna Reaves, University of Mary Washington; Secretary, Iylana XO, York-James City-Williamsburg Youth Council; Assistant Secretary, Danielle Davoll, Roanoke Youth Council; Treasurer, Nia Saunders-Hampton University; Youth Advisor, Monique Randolph, Richmond City Branch.