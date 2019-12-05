Carilion Clinic to build world-class $100 million cancer center

One million seed gift jump-starts center plans

Carilion Clinic recently announced a $1 million seed gift to jumpstart plans for a world-class Carilion Clinic Cancer Center on the VTC Health Sciences and Technology Campus. President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee and her husband, the Honorable G. Steven Agee, have donated the money in honor of the many individuals who have dedicated their lives to caring for patients with cancer, along with those confronting the disease through their research and advocacy efforts.

“Cancer care has long held a special place in my heart,” said Ms. Agee. “Steve and I are taking this step now to enhance care in our region, building upon the dedicated work of those who have come before us. We’re committed to offering exceptional care to our neighbors in years to come.”

The new cancer center will enhance cancer care in the region with an innovative facility that offers a sophisticated, warm, caring environment and opens opportunities for leading edge research and clinical trials for patients in the community. The anticipated cost of building and outfitting the new center is ~$100 million. This capital project is not a part of the $1 billion Carilion plans to invest in the communities it serves over the next seven years, which was announced in May 2019.

“This is a big step forward for cancer care in our region,” said James Hartley, chairman of the board of directors for Carilion Clinic. “Nancy and Steve have long been ambassadors of our community – what a tremendous way of showing the love to their neighbors. This cancer center will play an integral role in providing high-quality care close to home for us all.”

The new cancer center builds on continued growth of the burgeoning VTC Health Sciences and Technology campus, further enhancing Roanoke’s role as a hub of health innovation.

“Over the years, the partnership between Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic has enhanced specialty medical services in our region, as talented physicians and researchers work side by side to solve our greatest health care challenges,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Thanks to the leadership and generosity of people like Nancy and Steve Agee, cancer research and treatment will advance in our region.”

Detailed planning is underway. Fundraising will play a large role in how quickly the center is built. The Agees are making their $1 million gift as a gesture of thanks to the many people in the community who care for those with cancer, and as an encouragement to all who are able to contribute to this new cancer center.

“With the many blessings we have experienced in our lives comes the responsibility to lift others up,” said Judge Agee. “We hope that this ‘seed’ gift will inspire our community to advance cancer care in our region for generations to come.”