If there is any one thing that sets this holiday season apart from all others, it would have to be the spirit of peace, tranquility, love and caring for others, despite the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and travel, whether by land, air or sea. And if there is any one thing that would have the greatest subliminal effect upon creating that tranquil spirit, it would be the universal sounds of happy and peaceful holiday music – heard from every source all over the nation. At no other time of year does such an event occur which ultimately results in the tunes being perpetually on the minds and tongues of its hearers from coast to coast, regardless of race, religion, national origin or political persuasion. This is proof positive of the powerful influence of the sounds of music.

How many years ago did Russian leader Joseph Stalin make the statement: You don’t have to lay a hand on America. She will destroy herself with her music and her morals.

So influential is the sound of music that it is used to create and personify desired emotional and psychological responses to the various performing arts, to religious services, satanic or other rituals, or any conceivable emotional effect can be created through it. So impressionable is the sound of music that entire chapters of the Baha’i writings are dedicated to its importance.

“We verily have made music as a ladder for your souls, a means whereby they may be lifted up unto the realm on high, make it not, therefore, as wings to self and passion…” we read in one section of Lights of Guidance which also reassures us that “Music is an important means to the education and development of humanity…”.

We are therefore charged with the dire necessity to teach music in the schools. For many years in several of our nation’s public school systems after the turn of the previous century, Music Appreciation was a required subject. The Baha’i writings describe music as “divine and effective” and as ‘food of the soul and spirit”.

“It has wonderful sway and effect in the hearts of children, for their hearts are pure and melodies have great influence on them”.

Having been brought up in rural areas and from attending Quaker schools from grade 3 through high school graduation, my exposure to music was purely classical, country-western (except for the Saturday night Hit Parade) and in churches which only sang hymns and special anthems. Additionally, my mother’s youngest sister (of 5 girls) was a music major who taught music at Howard University. I was a young adult before ever hearing gospel music–which I still appreciate only selectively. Imagine my utter contempt for the degrading, offensive sounds which today’s children are constantly exposed to from infancy, in the name of music.

It is incumbent upon each child to know “something of music, for without knowledge of this art, the melodies of instrument and voice cannot be rightly enjoyed,” the Baha’i writings state. Therefore, “it is necessary that the schools teach it in order that the souls and hearts of the pupils may become vivified and exhilarated and their lives be brightened with enjoyment,” the writings continue. It will also insure that the kind of music that children prefer in their respective adult lives will be that of choice and not from lack of exposure to any other kind.

We hope that this holiday season will be filled with special love, peace, respect for and appreciation of many blessings gone previously unnoticed, and that the soothing sounds of holiday music will continue its tranquilizing effect throughout the coming year.