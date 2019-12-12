North Carolina A&T University Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Day celebration

The members of the Roanoke Alumni Chapter of NC A&T State University will celebrate the life of Dr. M.L. King, Jr., at their 23rd Annual Breakfast on January 20, 2020. This year’s speaker will be Bishop George W. Brooks, pastor emeritus of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC.

The breakfast will be held from 8 – 10a.m. on January 20, 2020 at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. Tickets are $30 for ages 12 and above, $11 for ages 4-11, and free for children 3 and under. Advance tickets (only) must be purchased by January 16, from any Alumni member or by calling 540-362-9468 or 540-915-4728.

We look forward to seeing you at this special celebration.