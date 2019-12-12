Pilgrim Baptist Church news

Sunday’s Best Winner

Pilgrim Baptist Church held its edition of “Sunday’s Best” competition on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5:30pm at the church Family Life Center. Attendance was in excess of 250 guests with Nicole L. Ross as emerging 2019 winner! This talented singer flawlessly performed “God Provides” by Tamala Manns. Judges were Mayor Sherman Lea Sr., Tim Steele and Alexis Platt.

Additionally The Family Life Center hosts many community events including basketball tournaments, scholarship programs, banquets, fashion shows, job and health fairs and other beneficial and rewarding programs. All fundraisers and room rentals help defray the costs of operating this beautiful facility that has become a hub to Northwest Roanoke.

2019 Youth of the Year

Danae Marshall, a sophomore at Northside High School is Pilgrim Baptist Church Youth of the Year. She was recognized as having all A’s since first grade, along with other accomplishments!