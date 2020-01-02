AKA Chapter initiates seven

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Chi Omega Chapter, warmly welcomed seven new members at a Membership Luncheon on December 22 at Holiday Inn Valley View.

The seven ladies completed the sorority membership process that culminated with a beautiful ceremony and luncheon. The new members include: Lori Baker-Lloyd, Vanessa Burks, Eboni Harrington, Maxine Joiner-Wright, Billie Jean Jones-Green, Dr. Calandra “Loni” Quarles and Katherine Ransom.

Charted in 1938 Beta Chi Omega in Roanoke, VA is one of 1,018 chapters of Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc. a unique sisterhood of distinguished, professional women whowork to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards; promote unity and friendship among college women; study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women to improve their social stature; and maintain progressive interest in college life.

Chapter membership chairman is Kia Sherman, Sheyonn Baker is chapter president.