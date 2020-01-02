Picked new Director Human Resources

Joyce Hatcher will join Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) on January 6 as the Executive Director of Human Resources.

Joyce has a combination of over 20 years of public school education and private sector experience.

Most recently, Hatcher served as executive director, Human Resources for Asheville City Schools in North Carolina.

Additional experience as a human resources professional spans a 15-year window to include key HR positions at three other public school districts NC and as an HR director for Alamance County Government, NC.

Hatcher has a BS in Criminal Justice from North Carolina Central University and a MS in Human Resources/Business Industries from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC.