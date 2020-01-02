Shriners and Apple Ridge Farm continue holiday tradition of service

by S. Rotan Hale

Many people see Christmas as the most wonderful holiday of the year and look forward to receiving gifts. On the other hand, some see it as a time to give–in some cases–to those less fortunate.

For 10 years, Apple Ridge Farm (ARF) in conjunction with Aladdin Temple #111 have banned together for a Christmas party to lift the spirits of a group of lucky kids who gather Saturday, Dec.14 at the hall on Salem Turnpike, in northwest.

“We are so pleased to have the Shriners continue their tradition of community service by hosting this annual Christmas party for the past 10 years,” said ARF founder Peter Lewis. “It means a great deal to have an organization from the Black community to fully support Apple Ridge Farm.”

The participating kids and parents enjoyed pizza, punch and sweets and each had a chance to have their picture taken with “Soul” Santa. Harold Young in costume as Santa, has portrayed the fictional character at this and other functions for several years.

Another highlight of this seasonal gathering is the traditional giving of gifts–presented to each kid in attendance.

“We take great joy in doing this event every year with ARF to show our allegiance and appreciation to the community,” said James Jordan, who is in his first year of a 2-year term as Illustrious Potentate of the chapter. During the proceedings Jordan presented Apple Ridge founder Peter Lewis with a donation in appreciation of the dedicated work Lewis and his team have done in providing a summer sanctuary for inner-city kids to learn and grow.

One of the most rewarding aspects regarding efforts of this type is seeing the happy faces of kids like those gathered at the Temple Hall who are lucky enough to be a part of such a charitable tradition.

Noble J.C. Taylor, who was one those passing out gifts, briefly spoke on the partnership the organization has formed with organizers of a new $half-million playground to be developed at the new state-of-the-art library at Melrose Ave. and 24th St. Northwest.

Lewis, as past executive director, is still at the helm of the academic summer camp for kids he founded in 1978. The camp is a sprawling resort located in Copper Hill VA (atop Bent Mountain) approximately 30 minutes South, just off Rt. 221.