Community pillar lived a legacy of service

Duke Curtis was a noteworthy figure on the local civic scene and longtime partner of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.

Harry Clarke “Duke” Curtis was born November 25, 1956 in Roanoke, VA son of the late Harry Cecil, Jr. and Marilyn Clarke Curtis. He was a 1975 graduate of William Fleming High School and a 1978 graduated of John Tyler Community College.

As a teenager Duke’s first job at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home was washing cars. He spent may years during his childhood at the local business watching his parents and their business partner, the late Lawrence H. Hamlar build the business from the ground up and learning the trade. After being persuaded by his mother to formally join the business in 1978 after he graduated from college and became a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was an embalmer and funeral director for many years, under the leadership of his parents and Mr. Hamlar.

After the passing of his parents parents and Mr. Hamlar, Duke became the president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in 2003 where he was a second generation Funeral Service Licensee within the corporation and retired in May 2019 after 41 total years of service to a business that had seen 67 years. Under his leadership the business maintained the same values, dignity, sincerity and humility that the business was founded upon. It was an honor and privilege for him to serve the community during times of need. He also trained and mentored several individuals in the funeral industry and was called upon many times for his exceptional skills and expertise in the profession and community.

Over the years, Curtis was affiliated with numerous professional affiliations and community organizations including but not limited to: past president of Virginia Morticians Association, former board member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association; SunTrust Advisory Board, past chairman of New Horizons Healthcare Center and United Way of Roanoke Valley Board of Directors, Apple Ridge Farm, Better Business Bureau, United Way of Roanoke Valley, to name a few.

Duke’s church affiliation included: Vice Chair of High Street Baptist Church Deacon Ministry and Chairman of the High Street Baptist Church Credit Union.

A few past distinguished honors included: Outstanding Young Man of America, Father of the Year (High Street Baptist Church), Business Man of the Year-YMCA Family Center Branch, Lifetime Achievement Award Roanoke Branch NAACP and numerous other accolades.

Duke was a dedicated and lifelong member of High Street Baptist Church and as former president and Athletic Director of the Church Recreation Department.

He was also a past member Masonic Organizations: Alleghany-Dunbar #109, M.W.P.H.G.L. of VA, F&A.M., Inc. Acorn Consistory #103, U.S.C. DC and Aladdin Temple #111, A.E.A.O.N.M.S, Inc.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Trevor Michelle Curtis and his fur baby, Sadie Belle Curtis.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his loving wife, Patricia Reynolds Curtis; children, Tiffany Kali and Patrick (Tennille) Clarke Curtis, Sr; a nephew (like a son) Donte’ Nicholas Curtis; grandson, Patrick Clarke Curtis, Jr.; sisters, Saundra (Robert) Eaves and Cecil-Maria Otey; brother, Ceasar (Joann) Hancock; daughter-in-love, Lauren Danine Harris; mother-in-law, Marian Reynolds Gray; in-law, Joyce Ann Daniels; aunt, Lillie Mae (James) Johnson; special cousins, Charlene Curtis and Sharolyn Grant; and Nickey (Byrl) Wright, life-long friend and brother, George “Kila” (Eva) Miller and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

His Celebration of Life service was held at 12-noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at High Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr William L. Lee officiating and Rev. Serenus T Churn, Jr., delivering the eulogy. Interment followed in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, VA with the service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service of Lynchburg, VA.