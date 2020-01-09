A Prayer for the New Year. . .

Dear God, grant us this year a broader view
To see others’ faults through the eyes of You.
Teach us to judge not with hasty tongue.
Neither the adult nor the young.
Grant us Patience and Grace to endure
And stronger faith that we feel more secure.
And instead of remembering, help us forget
The irritations that cause us to fret.
Freely forgiving of whatever offence
And finding in each day rich recompense
In offering a friendly, helping hand
And trying always to understand
That All of us–whoever we are,
Are trying to reach an “Unreachable Star. ”
For the great and small, the good and bad,
The young and the old, the sad and the glad
Are asking today, “Is life worth living?”
And the answer is only in Loving and Giving,
For only Love can heal mankind, and
Kindness of Heart bring Peace of Mind.
Then by giving love we can start this New Year
To lift the clouds of hate and fear!
– Amen