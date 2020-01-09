A Prayer for the New Year. . .

By Helen Stinner Rice

Dear God, grant us this year a broader view

To see others’ faults through the eyes of You.

Teach us to judge not with hasty tongue.

Neither the adult nor the young.

Grant us Patience and Grace to endure

And stronger faith that we feel more secure.

And instead of remembering, help us forget

The irritations that cause us to fret.

Freely forgiving of whatever offence

And finding in each day rich recompense

In offering a friendly, helping hand

And trying always to understand

That All of us–whoever we are,

Are trying to reach an “Unreachable Star. ”

For the great and small, the good and bad,

The young and the old, the sad and the glad

Are asking today, “Is life worth living?”

And the answer is only in Loving and Giving,

For only Love can heal mankind, and

Kindness of Heart bring Peace of Mind.

Then by giving love we can start this New Year

To lift the clouds of hate and fear!

– Amen