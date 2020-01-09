SCLC — Dr. MLKing, Jr. Banquet

The Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will host its 25th annual “Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet” at 6:30 p.m Friday, Jan. 17, at the Holiday Inn, located at 3315 Ordway Drive, NW.

The banquet speaker is Dr. Stanley B. Jones a graduate of Radford University where he began his career in education. In 1984 he received his undergraduate degree in Biology and Secondary Education. After completion of his Undergraduate degree, he continued his education at Radford University earning his Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling while working as an Admissions Counselor there. Upon Dr. Jones completion of his Master’s Degree he began serving in the Student Affairs Division of Radford University as the Director of Special Student Services, overseeing services for adult students, non-traditional students, & students with disabilities.

In 1990, Dr. Jones served as Director of Institutional Change at Lynchburg College, where he held adjunct teaching positions, as well as at Old Dominion & Radford Universities. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University (Virginia Tech) in 2011, where he earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership. Currently Dr. Jones is Superintendent of Danville Public Schools and has been since 2015. He is an advocate of public schools and has 35 years of service as an educator.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice Award honorees are: Harry Clark “Duke” Curtis, Dionte Hall, Mia Hancock, Bishop Jamal L. Jackson, Rev. James L. Jordan Sr., Laurie Peery, Dr. Richard Prokopchak, Paula Page Williams, Dr. Lori Wimbush, & Stacie H. Wright.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award honorees are: Charmayne Brown, Robert Cowell Jr., Darlene Lee, Brittny McGraw, Arlene Ross, Patricia White-Boyd, and Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

The Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson Justice Award honoree is: Irisha Jones.

As the Roanoke Chapter continues the vision of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., please come join in this year’s celebration! Tickets are available for $50.00 per person. Ads are $100.00 for a full page, $50.00 for a half page, $35.00 for a quarter page, $25.00 for a business card size.

Reservation cut-off date is Monday Jan. 13, at 5:00 p.m.! No tickets will be sold at the door. For further information, please call (540) 344-7064; Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson, president; or Yzavia Haney, secretary at 540-682-4058.